As Adani row erupts in Kenya, Congress targets PM Modi: 'Modani is back'

Ramesh's comments came Odinga said he was introduced to Adani Group by Modi when he was Gujarat Chief Minister and he organised a visit by a Kenyan delegation to Adani Group's projects, including a port, a power plant, air strip and a railway line developed in a swamp given by the government.

Odinga's statement defending the decision to bring in Adani Group came against the backdrop of the conglomerate's proposal to run Kenya's main airport running into protests and a court suspending it. The Group last week had inked a contract to construct high-voltage power transmission lines there last week.

The Modi government has been accused of favouring and helping the Adani Group when the latter pursues global business interests. Recently after Sheikh Hasina was ousted in Bangladesh, there were questions about the fate of a power project, which a section alleged was clinched due to pressure from New Delhi.