As BJP seeks Cong's response on cash recovery from Dheeraj Sahu's residence, Jairam Ramesh distances party from case

New Delhi: A war of words continued to rage between the BJP and the Congress over the recovery of cash amounting to more than Rs 250 crore from premises linked to Congress RS MP Dheeraj Sahu. BJP President J P Nadda asked Rahul Gandhi to respond to the allegations on his MP while Congress’s Jairam Ramesh said only Sahu could explain the cash unearthed in the I-T raids. Union Home Minister Amit Shah questioned the silence of the I.N.D.I.A bloc over the alleged corruption.

In a post on X, Nadda said that the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi will have to answer the questions that have been raised after the recovery of the cash. “This is the new India, here people will not be allowed to be exploited in the name of the royal family. You will get tired running, but the law will not leave you. If Congress is the guarantee of corruption then Modi ji is the guarantee of action against corruption, every penny looted from the public will have to be returned,” Nadda posted.

The Congress, however, sought to distance itself from the case; the party’s general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh posted on X. “The Indian National Congress is in no way connected with the businesses of Dheeraj Sahu, MP. Only he can explain, and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties,” he said.