As Centre brings in anti-paper leak measures, Congress carries out fact-check over minister's claims

On Friday night, June 21, a day after Pradhan’s press conference, a gazette notification was published by the Department of Personnel and Training under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 (1 of 2024), the Central Government hereby appoints the 21st day of June, 2024 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force,” the notification read.

Pradhan had said on Thursday that the legislation, which stipulates 10 years in jail and fine up to Rs 1 crore for paper leaks, was already notified. “My information is that the gazette has been notified but the law ministry is on the job of framing the rules. It will very soon come out with stringent rules … and all these incidents will also give us a new dimension to think … with a new approach. And, this Bill will facilitate … a few months back we did not have a weapon to face these kinds of challenges,” Pradhan had said in response to a query from DH on whether the Bill was notified.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a post on X, said that the education minister was misleading. “The law against paper leak was not notified, when the Education Minister was asked about it in the press conference, he said that this law has been notified … but the law was notified only last night … Why did the Education Minister of the Modi Government lie that the law has been notified and the Ministry of Law and Justice is yet to frame its rules?,” Kharge’s post read.