As Cuttack reels from tragedy, here's a timeline of major recent hospital fires in India

<p>New Delhi: Tragedy struck Odisha's Cuttack today as at least ten patients died after a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/odisha/10-dead-11-injured-as-major-fire-breaks-out-at-scb-medical-college-hospital-icu-in-odishas-cuttack-3933157">major fire erupted</a> in an ICU in the government-run SCB Medical College and Hospital on Monday. According to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, around 11 hospital staff members suffered burn injuries while rescuing patients to safety.</p><p>There have been several major hospital fire tragedies in the country in recent years. Here's a quick look at them:</p><ul><li><p>AMRI Hospital, Kolkata (December 9, 2011): More than 90 people (mostly patients) choked to death from the toxic fumes after a fire broke out in the basement of the seven-storied AMRI Hospital's annex building in the early hours of December 9, 2011.</p></li><li><p>Dreams Mall, Mumbai (March 25-26, 2021): A fire broke out at Mumbai's Dreams Mall, which housed a COVID-designated hospital, on the intervening night of March 25-26. The fire, which raged for more than 40 hours, claimed nine lives, including those of patients on ventilator support.</p></li><li><p>Vijay Vallabh Hospital, Virar (April 23, 2021): Fifteen COVID-19 patients died after a fire broke out at the ICU of Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the Palghar district of Maharashtra.</p></li></ul>.Delhi Police constable's quick thinking averts CNG car blast during Matiala slum fire.<ul><li><p>Patel Welfare Hospital, Bharuch (May 1, 2021): Eighteen persons, including 16 COVID-19 patients and two trainee nurses, died in a fire at Patel Welfare Hospital, run by a charitable trust, in Gujarat's Bharuch in the early hours.</p></li><li><p>Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi (November 15, 2024): At least 10 children died in a fire that engulfed the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, possibly due to an electrical short circuit.</p></li><li><p>SMS Hospital, Jaipur (October 6, 2025): A massive fire blazed through the neuro ICU of Jaipur's state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, killing six patients on critical care support.</p></li></ul>