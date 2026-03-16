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As Cuttack reels from tragedy, here's a timeline of major recent hospital fires in India

At least ten patients were killed today after a major fire at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsOdishaIndiaFireCuttackMohan Charan Majhi

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