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As India seeks Hormuz safe passage, Tehran asks for return of seized tankers: Report

Tehran ​has also sought supplies of certain medicines and medical equipment, according to one of the sources, an Iranian official.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 14:22 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 14:22 IST
India NewsTehranStrait of Hormuz

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