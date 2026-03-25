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As many as 1,300 posts of IAS; 505 of IPS vacant

Vacancies are regularly assessed, and all advertised IAS vacancies are filled while considering the reservation norms
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 10:37 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 10:37 IST
India NewsIASIPS

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