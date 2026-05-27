As mercury soars in New Delhi, Supreme Court urges lawyers to attend hearings online

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court of India</a>, on Wednesday, appealed to all members of the Bar to attend case hearings <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/online">online</a>, citing extreme weather conditions and ongoing efforts to reduce avoidable expenditure amid the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> crisis.</p>.<p>A bench comprising <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chief-justice-of-india">Chief Justice of India Surya Kant</a> and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing a plea seeking directions to make all Delhi court proceedings virtual in view of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/temperature">soaring temperatures</a> in the national capital.</p>.<p>"The temperature in Delhi is touching 50 degrees Celsius and it may not be conducive for senior members to come in public transport. Best is online," the bench observed.</p>.<p>While declining to issue any judicial directions mandating virtual appearances, the court urged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lawyers">lawyers</a> to make use of the online mode wherever possible.</p>.<p>"We appreciate the initiative taken by the petitioner. However, it may not be prudent to issue judicial command for members to appear online without knowing the difficulties faced by them; consequently, we deem it appropriate to not issue any directions," the bench said.</p>.Supreme Court to conduct virtual hearings twice a week amid PM Modi's austerity plea.<p>The appeal comes days after the Supreme Court decided to hear cases exclusively through videoconferencing on Mondays and Fridays. Judges also unanimously resolved to encourage car-pooling arrangements among themselves to ensure optimum fuel utilisation.</p>.<p>The measures were adopted following <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prime-minister-narendra-modi">Prime Minister Narendra Modi's</a> appeal to reduce avoidable expenditure in view of the West Asia crisis.</p>.<p>On May 21, the CJI had said he had requested chief justices of all high courts to conduct hearings online, with most high courts already implementing the arrangement.</p>.<p>The observations came after a lawyer sought an urgent hearing of a petition requesting that all Delhi district courts function virtually for three months in the interest of public welfare.</p>.<p>The petitioner argued that extreme summer conditions warranted temporary online hearings to ease difficulties faced by lawyers, litigants and court staff.</p>