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As mercury soars in New Delhi, Supreme Court urges lawyers to attend hearings online

While declining to issue any judicial directions mandating virtual appearances, the court urged lawyers to make use of the online mode wherever possible.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 10:06 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 10:06 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtheatwavelawyersOnlinehigh temperaturevirtual

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