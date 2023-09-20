As Modi govt tries wooing women with quota bill, Oppn seeks OBC quota in it

In Madhya Pradesh, the talking point dovetails well with Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s schemes on women empowerment. The same goes for Rajasthan, where the BJP in the last two decades has had a distinct advantage over the Congress in reaching out to women under former CM Vasundhara Raje’s leadership.

The outcome of the Assembly polls would decide whether the BJP is able to sustain its campaign on the women’s quota bill to reap dividends in the Lok Sabha polls in May 2024.

Congress on the one hand has sought to take ownership of the statute citing the pending quota bill in the Rajya Sabha which was introduced by the Manmohan Singh government in 2010. The inflection on the party’s strategy was articulated by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge who used the occasion of its introduction to demand quota within quota for OBCs.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha Kharge said unless there is a “constitutional provision to extend these reservations to them (OBCs) their women would not be able to avail it. And if you don’t do this, it will be an injustice to the backward classes.”

The party’s altered stance demonstrates Congress’ aggressive pitch for backward caste votes. In a resolution passed by the party at the CWC meeting in Hyderabad last week, Congress backed the caste census and sought a hike in the existing 50 per cent cap on SC. ST and OBC quotas as fixed by the Supreme Court.

Congress’ line is almost in sync with the stand taken by SP, RJD, and JD(U), I.N.D.I.A allies from UP and Bihar who have been demanding sub-quotas for OBCs in the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Kharge’s statement has interestingly found support with former MP CM Uma Bharti.

The former BJP CM was quoted by agencies that “if we do not ensure reservation for OBC women, then their faith in the BJP will be broken.”