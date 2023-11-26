As PM Modi gives thumbs-up after sortie, IAF likely to induct 97 Tejas jets

The Mark-1A version will be having 43 “improvements” from the first lot of 40 LCA Tejas that the IAF had earlier purchased from the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Bengaluru at a price of Rs 8,802 crore.

33 of these aircraft, ordered in the first lot, have been delivered so far and the remaining seven - all twin seater trainer versions - are likely to be handed over to the IAF next year. The IAF inducted the first version of the LCA in 2016.

The HAL is also working on the Mark-2 version of the home-grown fighter jet and the first prototype, according to the state-owned aviation major, should be ready by 2025.

“More than Rs 9,000 crore have been sanctioned for the development of LCA Mk 2, an updated and more lethal version of LCA Tejas,” said an official.

Plans are also afoot to have LCA bases in the western theatre as the two existing units - 45 Squadron and 18 Squadron - are based at Sulur in Tamil Nadu.

To further promote indigenisation, including of the aircraft engine, a Transfer of Technology agreement for manufacturing of the GE engine in India has been negotiated with GE during the Prime Minister’s visit to the US in June 2023.

With multiple versions for the IAF and Indian Navy (a naval version of the LCA is also in the works) Tejas would be the largest fleet of fighter aircraft to be operated by the Indian armed forces, replacing the MiGs.