As PM Modi had anticipated: BJP on Congress reinstating Sam Pitroda

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday shared a clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview during the Lok Sabha poll campaign, in which he had said the Congress will rehabilitate Sam Pitroda, as it took a swipe at the opposition party for reinstating Pitroda as its overseas wing chairman.

"As PM Modi anticipated, the Congress' sacking of Sam Pitroda was merely an election gimmick. He has now been reinstated as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, exposing the hypocrisy of the Congress party and its leaders," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on X.