As society, we are collectively indebted to our soldiers: Rajnath Singh

Many of India's soldiers come from very ordinary, poor families, and they join the Army because they have the passion to do something for the country, he said, adding, "these diamonds, with their shine, have never allowed darkness to come into the country, and will never allow darkness to come."

"Some diamonds come out of the ground in the form of (precious) stones, while some diamonds are in the form of humans, who are created by their behavior and their values. There is also a diamond which protects the borders of the country," he said.