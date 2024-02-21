As tributes pour in for Fali S Nariman, six things to know about the late jurist

Legal doyen and veteran advocate Fali S Nariman passed away on Wednesday at the age of 95. He was suffering from multiple ailments, including cardiac issues.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Nariman as he called him one among the "most outstanding legal minds and intellectuals."
Calling him the "Bhishma Pitamah of the Lawyer community", Indian public interest lawyer Prashant Bhushan dubbed the passing away of Nariman "an enormous loss for our country".
As tributes for the eminent jurist pour in, here is all you need to know about him:
Born on January 10, 1929, Nariman did his LLB from Government Law College, University of Mumbai. He started his practice after joining the Bombay Bar in November 1950.
He became a senior advocate to the Supreme Court of India since 1971.
Nariman was appointed as Additional Solicitor General in May, 1972, which made him shift from Mumbai to Delhi, but he resigned in June 1975 in protest against imposition of Emergency.
He served as the President of the Bar Association of India (BAI), from 1991 to September 2010. Along with this, he was also the Vice–Chairman of the International Court of Arbitration of the ICC (International Chamber of Commerce) Paris, from 1989 till December 2005.
In his long and illustrious legal career, Nariman argued in several landmark cases, including the famous case of the National Judicial Appointments Commission, which was struck down by the Supreme Court.
Along with the several feathers Nariman had on his cap as an attorney, he had also authored several books. India’s Legal System: Can it be Saved, Before Memory Fades… An Autobiography, The State of the Nation, God Save the Hon’ble Supreme Court among others.
(Published 21 February 2024, 05:53 IST)