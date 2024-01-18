Asaram devotees assault his lawyers in Jodhpur High court premises

The accused – Kota-based doctor Kapil Bhola and Delhi resident Vishal Khanna – have been devotees of Asaram for a long time.

According to the police, the duo complained to the lawyers that despite multiple hearings over several years, they “were not able to bring justice” to Asaram”.

Devendra Deora, SHO, Kudi Bhagtasni police station said that two devotees have been arrested and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the reason behind the assault.

Rajasthan High Court Advocates' Association president Ratnaram Tholiya said that the Advocates' Protection Bill, which is pending with the government, needs to be immediately implemented.

Anand Purohit, president of the Rajasthan High Court Lawyers' Association questioned the entry of the “unauthorised persons” in the court premises.

Asaram's supporters visiting him during court appearances and hospital visits is not an uncommon occurrence.

The 81-year-old self-styled godman is currently serving a life sentence in a Jodhpur jail after being convicted for raping a girl at his ashram in Rajasthan in 2013.

He has been sentenced to life imprisonment in another rape case, based on a complaint filed by a former woman disciple for raping her on several occasions at his ashram at Motera near Ahmedaba