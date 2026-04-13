Asha Bhosle: Personal tragedies that shaped the legend’s life story

<p>Mumbai: Asha Bhosle always stood like a rock but she had her share of personal tragedies. She was just nine when her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar died on April 24, 1942, aged just 41.</p><p>At the age of 16, she married Ganpatrao Bhosle in 1949, however, because of problems, she walked out in 1960. </p>.Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92.<p>The couple had three children: Hemant, Varsha and Anand. </p><p>Thereafter, the legendary singer had a companionship and marriage in 1980 with the legendary music director-composer Rahul Dev Burman.</p><p>However, R D died on January 4, 1994, just aged 54.</p><p>Despite her success, Asha Bhosle endured the pain of losing two of her children. Varsha Bhosle died by suicide in 2012 at the age of 56 and a few years later, in 2015, Hemant Bhosle died after battling cancer.</p><p>Varsha Bhosle was married to Hemant Kenkre - a cricketer and communications professional - but they had separated. </p>