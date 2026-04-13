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Asha Bhosle: Personal tragedies that shaped the legend’s life story

Despite her success, Asha Bhosle endured the pain of losing two of her children.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 02:00 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 02:00 IST
India NewsAsha Bhosle

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