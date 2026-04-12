Asha Bhosle remains in critical condition, sources say as fans pray for her recovery

<p>Asha Bhosle remains in critical condition hours after she was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening, sources said. The legendary playback singer was brought to the hospital after she <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/asha-bhosle-admitted-to-breach-candy-hospital-after-suspected-heart-attack-3964746">suffered a cardiac arrest</a> and pulmonary complications.</p><p>"She is in the ICU. She remains in critical condition," the source said.</p><p>On Saturday, her granddaughter Zanai took to Instagram to share details about Bhosle's health although her family has not released an official statement yet.</p><p>"My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively," Zanai posted.</p><p>Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi expressed concern at the news of her hospitalisation. "Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery," the PM said. </p>.'Praying for her speedy recovery': PM Modi expresses concern over Asha Bhosle's health following her hospitalisation.<p>Bhosle, the younger sister of the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, has recorded over 12,500 songs in different languages over a career spanning eight decades, lending her voice to leading ladies from Meena Kumari, Madhubala and Zeenat Aman to Kajol, Urmila Matondkar and South stars like Padmini and Vyjayanthimala.</p><p>Among her most memorable songs are "Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar", "In Ankhon Ki Masti", "Dil Cheez Kya Hai", "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja", "Duniya Mein Logon Ko" and "Zaara Se Jhoom Loon Main".</p><p>Her most recent performance was at the 'ASHA@90: Live in concert', in Dubai to celebrate her 90th birthday.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>