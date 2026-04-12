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Asha Bhosle remains in critical condition, sources say as fans pray for her recovery

PM Narendra Modi expressed concern at the news of her hospitalisation and wished for her speedy recovery.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 07:04 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 07:04 IST
India NewsMumbaiIndiaheart attackAsha Bhosle

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