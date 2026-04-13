Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Asha Bhosle wanted to be authentic for 'Umrao Jaan', put in lot of effort: Director Muzaffar Ali

Taking a trip down memory lane, Ali recalled how Bhosle, who died in Mumbai at the age of 92, went to extraordinary lengths to bring authenticity to the songs.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 05:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 April 2026, 05:52 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsRekhafilmsTrendingAsha Bhosle

Follow us on :

Follow Us