'Asha Bhosle will inspire generations': PM Modi, President Murmu remember legendary singer

Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or… pic.twitter.com/SbFrzf1Meu
The passing of Asha Bhosle Ji has created a huge void in the world of music. Her legendary career as an iconic singer has defined an era of music in India. I have fond memories of having interacted with her personally. She led her life on her own terms as an artist and as an…