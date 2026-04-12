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'Asha Bhosle will inspire generations': PM Modi, President Murmu remember legendary singer

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92, a day after she was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to chest infection and exhaustion.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 09:52 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 09:52 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiDroupadi MurmuAsha Bhosle

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