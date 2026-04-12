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Asha Bhosle’s last rites to be held on Monday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai

The 92-year-old singer passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 09:05 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraAsha Bhosle

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