<p>Railway Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashwini-vaishnaw">Ashwini Vaishnaw</a> said on Monday suggested that a Centre of Excellence should be established at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalay for development of talent in the field of manufacturing technology.<br><br>Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalay (GSV), a central university established in 2022 in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vadodara">Vadodara</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gujarat">Gujarat</a>, under the railway ministry, follows a demand-driven curriculum to meet the industry needs of the transportation sector.<br><br>He was addressing media during an MoU signing event between GSV and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to revamp training for aircraft maintenance engineering.</p>.<p>He sought support from Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, who was present in the event, for the initiative and expressed gratitude after receiving an affirmative response.</p>.Around 1,068 hectares of railway land under encroachment: Ashwini Vaishnaw.<p>"If we establish this Centre of Excellence at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalay, catering to manufacturing technology, it will be a very significant step," Vaishnaw said, urging senior aviation and railway officials to prepare a blueprint.</p>.<p>Officials said that under the MoU, both GSV and the DGCA will collaboratively design a future-ready three-year BSc (AME) curriculum that seamlessly integrates academic depth, regulatory compliance, and industry-aligned competencies to power India's next-generation MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) workforce.</p>.<p>Calling the MoU a historic milestone, Aviation Minister Naidu said that the initiative will transform the overall aviation sector in terms of the workforce that it is trying to build for the future.</p>.<p>Providing details of the MoU, a press note from the Railway Ministry said, "To support and enable the fast-growing MRO sector in India, through superior human capital, GSV and DGCA are strategically collaborating to revamp Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) training in India."</p>