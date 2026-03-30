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Ashwini Vaishnaw proposes Centre of Excellence at GSV, DGCA MoU to boost aviation training

Aviation Minister stated that the initiative will transform the overall aviation sector in terms of the workforce that it is trying to build for the future.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 16:12 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 16:12 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawAviationDGCA

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