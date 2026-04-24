<p>New Delhi: Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday held a meeting with railway officials to review the national transporter arrangement to meet the summer rush and operations of summer special trains. </p><p>"During the peak summer travel period (15 April–15 July 2026), the Railways is planning to operate 18,262 summer special train trips to enhance connectivity and ease congestion. Till date, 11,878 train trips are notified and remaining trains are also being notified for the benefit of passengers, " the railways said in a statement. </p><p>This large-scale deployment reflects a calibrated approach supported by improved rake availability, optimized scheduling, and continuous monitoring, the statement said. </p>.Indian Railways to operate 908 summer special trains.<p>All efforts are being taken to ensure smooth movement of passengers at station regions like New Delhi , Mumbai (including LTT, CSMT, Pune), Surat (including Udhna), Amdavad, Bangalore etc, the statement added. </p><p> As part of these efforts, Western Railway’s proactive measures at Udhna station through real-time crowd management, enhanced on-ground support and efficient train operations reflect how zonal-level initiatives are effectively complementing the national effort to deliver a safe, convenient and hassle-free travel experience for passengers. </p><p>Special attention was given to passengers traveling to their hometowns, with improved on-ground arrangements to facilitate a smooth boarding process. In line with these efforts, improved and well-organized arrangements were implemented at the station to facilitate passengers travelling to their hometowns, the statement said. </p>