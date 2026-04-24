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Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews operations of summer special trains

This large-scale deployment reflects a calibrated approach supported by improved rake availability, optimized scheduling, and continuous monitoring, the statement said.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 02:10 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 02:10 IST
India NewsAshwini Vaishnawtrains

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