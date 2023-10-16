ASI to take up restoration work of Gupta period Maniyar math in Rajgir

"The minor structures at Maniya Math, like altars, platforms shrines, etc, were constructed probably for religious and ritual purposes related to serpent worship. It is a cylindrical temple. It is said to be the temple of Maninag, the deity of the Rajgriha. In the Pali texts, it has been called Manimala Chaitya, while in the Mahabharata there is mention of the Maninag temple. From the art style of the images, this structure seems to be of the Gupta period", said Bhattacharya.