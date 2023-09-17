News Live: Amit Shah takes part in 'Liberation Day' celebrations in Hyderabad

West Bengal: Children dressed up like PM Modi in Siliguri to celebrate the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh: Gates of Indira Sagar Dam and Omkareshwar Dam opened as a precautionary measure
An event in Sesaipura on the completion of one year of bringing Cheetahs to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh
Delhi: On the completion of one year of bringing Cheetahs to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Member Secretary NTCA and Head of Project Cheetah SP Yadav says, "...We are organising an event in Sesaipura where our employees and locals are invited... A project assessment report will also be released. We are planning to create a cheetah safari, cheetah interpretation centre, library, research centre, skill degradation and capacity building centre... Cheetah Safari might be available for tourists within 6 to 12 months... "
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel attend 'Briksha Andolan' at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says "Today, we have started the process of planting 1 crore saplings and it's protection. We have tried to create some world records from September 9. So far we have yet to receive the certificates from the authority of the Guinness Book of World Records. We have planted a 22.22 km long line of spiral pattern with more than 3 lakh saplings on September 9. It should be part of the world record."
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis flags off PM Skill Run in Nagpur, on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's birthday
Maharashtra | A 25-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in a public toilet in Mumbai's Andheri. The victim had a fight with his family after which he hanged himself in a public toilet. The police have registered a case & further investigation is underway: Mumbai Police
Brazil: 14 dead as medium-sized aircraft crashes in Barcelos
A plane crashed in Brazil's northern Amazon state on Saturday leaving 14 dead. The accident took place in the Barcelos province, some 400 km (248 miles) from the state capital, Manaus, reports CNN Brasil, citing a local mayor.
Jammu and Kashmir: Udhampur railway station renamed as 'Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station'
#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Udhampur railway station renamed as 'Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station' (16.09)