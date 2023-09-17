Home
Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: Amit Shah takes part in 'Liberation Day' celebrations in Hyderabad

Track all the latest updates from around the globe with DH!
Last Updated 17 September 2023, 04:03 IST

02:4117 Sep 2023

Asia Cup final: Sri Lanka will look to defend crown against most successful team in event, India

02:4117 Sep 2023

Union Home minister Amit Shah wishes PM Modi

02:4117 Sep 2023

Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Final javelin throw event with modest 83.80m effort

01:0317 Sep 2023

'Hardcore' criminal, associate arrested in Jammu

04:0317 Sep 2023

"I wish him (PM Modi) a happy birthday and pray that he will continue to serve people like he is doing," says Union Parliamentary Affairs ministerPralhad Joshi on PM Modi's 73rd birthday.

04:0317 Sep 2023

Telangana: Union Home Minister Amit Shah participates in Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations at Parade Ground, Hyderabad.

04:0317 Sep 2023

West Bengal: Children dressed up like PM Modi in Siliguri to celebrate the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

04:0317 Sep 2023

Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh: Gates of Indira Sagar Dam and Omkareshwar Dam opened as a precautionary measure

04:0317 Sep 2023

An event in Sesaipura on the completion of one year of bringing Cheetahs to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh

Delhi: On the completion of one year of bringing Cheetahs to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Member Secretary NTCA and Head of Project Cheetah SP Yadav says, "...We are organising an event in Sesaipura where our employees and locals are invited... A project assessment report will also be released. We are planning to create a cheetah safari, cheetah interpretation centre, library, research centre, skill degradation and capacity building centre... Cheetah Safari might be available for tourists within 6 to 12 months... "

04:0317 Sep 2023

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel attend 'Briksha Andolan' at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says "Today, we have started the process of planting 1 crore saplings and it's protection. We have tried to create some world records from September 9. So far we have yet to receive the certificates from the authority of the Guinness Book of World Records. We have planted a 22.22 km long line of spiral pattern with more than 3 lakh saplings on September 9. It should be part of the world record."

04:0317 Sep 2023

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis flags off PM Skill Run in Nagpur, on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's birthday

04:0317 Sep 2023

Maharashtra | A 25-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in a public toilet in Mumbai's Andheri. The victim had a fight with his family after which he hanged himself in a public toilet. The police have registered a case & further investigation is underway: Mumbai Police

04:0317 Sep 2023

Brazil: 14 dead as medium-sized aircraft crashes in Barcelos

A plane crashed in Brazil's northern Amazon state on Saturday leaving 14 dead. The accident took place in the Barcelos province, some 400 km (248 miles) from the state capital, Manaus, reports CNN Brasil, citing a local mayor.

04:0317 Sep 2023

Jammu and Kashmir: Udhampur railway station renamed as 'Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station'

(Published 17 September 2023, 02:42 IST)
