Aspire to position Lakshadweep as model for responsible, inclusive development: Government

New Delhi: The overall strategy for the development of Lakshadweep islands is based on achieving sustainable growth, preserving the unique cultural and environmental characteristics, and enhancing the quality of life for the islanders, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

Union Tourism Minister G Reddy said this in a written response in Rajya Sabha to a query on whether the government intends to develop Lakshadweep as a major tourist destination in a big way.

He was also asked whether at present the infrastructure and unique nature of the place allows the Islands to sustain huge inflows of tourists, and its strategy to exploit the tourism potential of the island keeping in view the eco-sensitivity of the region.

"The overall strategy for the development of Lakshadweep Islands is based on achieving sustainable growth, preserving the unique cultural and environmental characteristics, and enhancing the quality of life for the islanders," he said.

It aspires to "position Lakshadweep as a model" for responsible and inclusive development, balancing economic progress with environmental conservation, the minister said.

The strategy includes leveraging the islands' natural beauty to promote tourism, creating a robust and resilient economy, and fostering a sense of pride and well-being among the local communities, he added.

"The holistic development, through strategic planning and community engagement, envisions a future where Lakshadweep Islands thrive in harmony with nature and sustainable economic practices. The projects for development of Lakshadweep Islands are structured taking into consideration requirements under various applicable kaws, including environment, forest and CRZ clearances, etc," the minister said.