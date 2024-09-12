Assam CM Himanta condoles Sitaram Yechury's death

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grief over the death of veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury and said he made a rich contribution towards public service and social justice.
Yechury will be remembered for his deep conviction in his ideology and policies, Sarma said.
''Pained by the passing away of Sitaram Yechury ji. An erudite and articulate leader, he made a rich contribution towards public service and social justice," Sarma posted on 'X'.
Yechury died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Thursday following prolonged illness, hospital and party sources said. He was 72.
He was in a critical condition for the last few days and was on respiratory support.
In his long and distinguished political career, which began during the ''anti-emergency andolan (movement), he served the people and his party with great diligence'', Sarma said.
The CM extended his condolences to his family members and admirers.
