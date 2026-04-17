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Assam CM's wife passport row: Supreme Court refuses to protect Pawan Khera, declines plea to extend pre-arrest bail

The top court asked Khera to move a court of competent jurisdiction in Assam for anticipatory bail in the case.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 08:48 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 08:48 IST
India NewsAssamSupreme CourtPawan Khera

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