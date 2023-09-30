Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Assam, Meghalaya to ask CBI to take over 2022 Mukroh border clash probe

Himanta Biswa Sarma and his counterpart Conrad Sangma met today to discuss the resolution of border disputes between the two states.
Last Updated 30 September 2023, 14:27 IST

Follow Us

Assam and Meghalaya government will ask the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe into the 2022 Mukroh border clash, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his counterpart Conrad Sangma said Saturday.

The two leaders met today to discuss the resolution of border disputes between the two states in six remaining areas. Official-level talks to resolve the issues in the remaining six disputed areas are being held at regular intervals between the two neighbouring states. Sarma and Sangma had last met on May 24

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 September 2023, 14:27 IST)
India NewsCBIAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaMeghalayaConrad K Sangma

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT