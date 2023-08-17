Assam Police, officials suspect smuggling of tiger parts to China via northeast

Wildlife crime investigators and police in Assam have come across evidence suggesting the smuggling of wildlife parts to China via the northeast.

This, they said, came to light during an investigation into a case related to the recovery of the skin and bones of a Royal Bengal tiger recently, which was killed in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra by poachers. The consignment was recovered by police in Azara on the outskirts of Guwahati on June 29 while they were being transported to neighbouring Meghalaya.

Four persons were arrested along with the tiger parts and the case was handed over to Wildlife Crime Control Bureau. A special task force was constituted to investigate the case and on Wednesday (August 16), two more persons were arrested from West Karbi Anglong, a hill district in Assam, which shares a boundary with Meghalaya.