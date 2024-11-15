Assam unregulated deposit scam: CBI conducts raids in 92 locations in five states, arrests one in Bengal

<p>Guwahati: The CBI conducted raids in at least 92 locations in five states as part of its investigation into a multi-crore scam related to unregulated deposits across Assam.</p><p>The agency has also arrested one of the accused, who was evading arrest from Siliguri in West Bengal following the raids and seized digital devices which might provide vital leads into the scam, the agency said in a statement on Friday. </p><p>"These searches have led to the seizure of 24 mobile phones,18 desktops, seven hard drives, and 11 laptops. During the investigation, CBI has successfully traced databases containing details of depositors who were deceived into investing in these unregulated deposit schemes," said the statement.</p><p>Assam government in September handed over the case to CBI after more than 60 accused were arrested in at least 33 cases registered by the state police. Investigation into the scam by the state police revealed that a large number of depositors were duped with the promise of high returns against investments online in trading of shares and stocks. </p>.<p>The alleged scam came into notice in August after Dipankar Barman, one of the "prime accused," went missing after collecting an estimated amount of Rs. 7,000 crores from investors. Barma was arrested on October 26 from a homestay in an island in Goa with cash of Rs 27 lakh. </p><p>"In one particular case involving AJRS Marketing Pvt. Ltd., CBI has apprehended the primary accused, who had been evading authorities since the registration of the FIR. He was located at a hideout in Siliguri, where incriminating evidence was also recovered. Accused was subsequently presented before the Court of the Special Judge (CBI Cases), which granted CBI his custody for interrogation and further investigation." said the statement issud by CBI. </p><p>The alleged scam drew a lot of criticism to the BJP-led government in Assam and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma from the Opposition parties. They questioned how such a huge scam could take place even as Sarma announced zero-tolerance against corruption soon after he took charge as the CM in May 2021. </p>