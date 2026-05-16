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14 prevented from entering India: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

He said an infiltration attempt was thwarted by BSF and state police personnel.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 09:04 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 09:04 IST
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa Sarma

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