<p>Guwahati: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam">Assam</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> on Friday said that 14 people were prevented from entering India. </p><p>He said an infiltration attempt was thwarted by BSF and state police personnel.</p><p>Taking to his X account, he said, "Our forces are highly alert on the border and thwarting off infiltration attempts."</p>.Four Assam ministers allocated portfolios.<p>"A group of 14 illegals were identified and prevented from entering into India by brave jawans of Assam Police and BSF. Our vigil and fight continues," he wrote.</p><p>He, however, did not mention the border district where the infiltration attempt was thwarted.</p><p>Sarma had on Thursday said his government would continue to maintain a ''zero tolerance'' policy towards illegal immigration and forced demographic change.</p><p>Assam shares a 263-km-long international border with Bangladesh, stretching across Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Sribhumi and Cachar districts.</p>