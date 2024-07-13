15 injured as 'drunk' man goes on rampage with SUV in Assam's Silchar

Silchar: Fifteen persons were injured in Silchar town in Assam as an allegedly drunk man went on a rampage with his SUV, hitting people and vehicles -- whatever came in its way, before coming to a halt because of a bad road, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday night, triggering panic in the town, they said.

The SUV first hit three people near the municipal office, and while trying to flee, it injured another three persons at Capital Point. After that, it struck three motorbikes and some e-rickshaws at Trunk Road near the radio station, police said.