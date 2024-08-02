1994 Assam fake encounter: Centre pays Rs 20 lakh each to families of five victims

Guwahati: The Centre has paid a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the family members of the five persons who were killed in a fake encounter 30 years ago in Assam's Tinsukia district, Jagadish Bhuyan, a politician in Assam who moved the court on behalf of the families, told DH on Friday.

In 2018, the Army court martialled seven officers including a Major General and sentenced them to life imprisonment for killing five villagers in a fake encounter at Dangri village in 1994, when the Ulfa insurgency was at its peak. The court martial was initiated after a CBI inquiry held the officers guilty of the fake encounter and submitted a report to the Gauhati High Court.

The High Court in March 2023 had asked the Centre to pay compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the family members of the five victims.

Bhuyan, then a leader of the All Assam Students' Union, who had moved the court calling it a fake encounter, said that family members of the five victims got the compensation money in their bank accounts on Wednesday.

Bhuyan is now the general secretary of Asom Jatiya Parishad, a regional political party in Assam, which came into being in 2020.