4 Bangladeshis apprehended while entering India illegally, sent back: Assam CM Himanta

PTI
Last Updated : 29 September 2024, 17:01 IST

Guwahati: Four Bangladeshi nationals were sent back after they were apprehended in Assam's Karimganj district on Sunday while allegedly entering India illegally, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Lauding the state police, Sarma said their alertness along the border will continue for a safe and secure Assam.

"In the wee hours, @assampolice managed to apprehend four illegal Bangladeshi nationals in Karimganj and pushed them back to Bangladesh," he posted on X.

Around 100 people have so far been apprehended in the state for illegally entering the country following turmoil in Bangladesh, and sent back, officials said.

Published 29 September 2024, 17:01 IST
India NewsAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaBangladeshi infiltrators

