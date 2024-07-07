6 more people die as flood situation in Assam remains critical

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger marks at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Goalpara and Dhubri. Its tributaries Burhi Dihing at Chenimari, Dikhou at Sivasagar, Disang at Nanglamuraghat, Dhansiri at Numaligarh, Jia Bharali at NT Road crossing, and Kopili at Dharamtul and Sankosh in Golakganj were also flowing above the danger levels.