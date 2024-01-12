84,839 birds in Assam's Kaziranga, new census finds

Guwahati: Birds have made it to the list of attractions in Kaziranga in Assam.

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) is known for the "BIG FIVE" mammals: one-horned rhinos, tigers, elephants, asiatic wild buffalos, and eastern swamp deer. A new bird Census carried out in and around Kaziranga recorded 84,839 birds, pushing the 1,302 sqkm National Park among the country's top five tourist destinations for birds.

The number of birds counted during the 5th bird census conducted in and around Kaziranga on January 9 and 10 was 27 per cent more birds than the number counted in 2022. About 80 per cent of the birds are migratory, director of the park, Sonali Ghosh told DH on Friday.

Odisha's Chilika Lake tops the list with over 10.74 lakh birds, followed by Kaziranga, Rajasthan's Bharatpur (25,000), Najafgarh jheel in Delhi (10,239) and Gujarat's Nalsarovar (7,099).

"Data is scattered, but in terms of size and number, Kaziranga is second to Chilika. Species-wise, however, Bharatpur tops the list," Ghosh said.

"Now we can proudly say that Kaziranga is famous for the big six as the Census pushed it to among the top five tourist destinations for birds," Ghosh further said.