AAP advocates for caste census in Assam, reaffirms opposition to CAA

Alleging that the BJP-led central government has failed to keep its promises made to the people, the AAP questioned why the saffron party has not fielded its incumbent MPs from Dibrugarh and Sonitpur constituencies in the state.

The BJP has named Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal for Dibrugarh, replacing another Union minister Rameswar Teli, while former state minister Ranjit Dutta was made the candidate for Sonitpur in place of incumbent MP Pallab Lochan Das.

The AAP is contesting these two seats in the state, naming Manoj Dhanowar for Dibrugarh and Rishiraj Kauntilya for Sonitpur.

The party urged the people of Assam to repose their faith in its candidates and assured voters of delivering all the promises made.

Among the assurances by the party in its 'Guarantee Card' was a caste census in the state.

"In order to get a correct understanding of the population and economic condition of the people of Assam, AAP supports a caste census in the state. It will help in taking steps to safeguard their political and economic rights," the party stated in the 'Guarantee Card'.

Stating that the BJP had come to power in 2014 by promising to act against illegal immigrants, the AAP maintained that the same party brought the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, which "welcomes" infiltrators.

"As a result, Assam's culture and language will be destroyed and the jobs of the local youths will be snatched away. AAP will oppose the CAA at all forums," the 'Guarantee Card' stated.

It also lent its support to the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for Koch-Rajbongshi, Moran, Mottok, Chutia, tea tribe and Tai-Ahom communities, without depriving the existing ST communities in any manner.

The party assured of building world-class government-run educational institutions and healthcare facilities.

Regarding issues faced by the tea industry workers, the AAP assured of raising the minimum daily wage of the labourers to Rs 450 from Rs 250 at present and working for land rights to every tea garden worker.

The party will also support the fixing of the Minimum Support Price for green leaves produced by small tea growers, besides declaring tea as the national drink.

Among other assurances are opposing privatisation of oil fields and PSUs, working for increasing wages of Anganwadi, mid-day meal and other such workers, and scientific handling of annual flood problem of the state.