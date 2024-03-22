AAP, Raijor Dal members stage protests in Assam, condemn Kejriwal's arrest

He asserted that the government was resorting to extreme measures to silence dissenting voices, stating, "The world's largest democracy is headed to become a full-fledged autocracy. People watch, history remembers, truth prevails."

State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah also criticised Kejriwal's arrest and said "INDIA will give a befitting reply".

"A frightened dictator wants to create a dead democracy," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

"While capturing all the institutions including the media, breaking up parties, extorting money from companies, freezing the account of the main opposition party were not enough for the 'devilish power', now the arrest of the elected chief minister has also become a common thing," Borah wrote.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi termed the ED raid and arrest of the Delhi CM as an attack on democracy.

"The ED raid and arrest of Arvind Kejriwal is an attack on democracy and abuse of power. Targeting political opponents undermines the principles of justice and fairness. This is not how a healthy democracy operates," Gogoi wrote on X.

Condemning the arrest of Kejriwal, state Trinamool Congress chief Ripun Bora alleged that there is undeclared emergency in the country.

"He is a major opposition party leader and an elected Chief Minister, AAP has governments in 2 states. How can the elections be fair if BJP keeps him in jail?" he questioned through a post on the micro-blogging site.

Bora also questioned the arrest when model code of conduct is in place and added, "Many opposition leaders are in jail, if it is so then who will raise the voice of the common people against the atrocities of BJP?"