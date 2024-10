AASU welcomes Supreme Court order on Section 6A of Citizenship Act; petitioner calls it 'unfortunate'

AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharjya said with its order on Section 6A of Citizenship Act 1955, the Supreme Court has given its stamp of approval to the Assam Accord under which all those who had entered Assam illegally must be detected and deported from the country.