Acting on complaint in Assam, NIA arrest 44 persons in 10 states for trafficking of Rohingyas, Bangladeshi migrants

"The operation is aimed at dismantling illegal human trafficking support networks involved in infiltration and settlement of illegal migrants across the Indo-Bangladesh border into India."

Assam Police moved the MHA for an investigation by the NIA after they detected a group of Rohinhyas in a train coming from Tripura, in South Assam's Karimganj railway station in February this year. Following this 450 Rohinhyas/Bangladeshis were stopped on the border and were turned back with the help of BSF, Assam police said in a statement on Wednesday.

"During the course of enquiries and questioning, it was ascertained that the illegal migrants were facilitated in entering India illegally by touts/middlemen, who have been playing a major role in the infiltration. During investigation, it was also learnt that the touts exist not only on both the sides of the Indo-Bangladesh border, but also in the mainland," it further said. The NIA said four human trafficking cases were subsequently registered at the NIA branches in Guwahati, Chennai, Bangalore and Jaipur and simultaneous raids and searches were carried out in 55 locations.