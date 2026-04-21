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Acting on petition by PETA India, Gauhati HC asks Assam govt to stop buffalo fight

The statement said that PETA India had filed 'disturbing' new evidence of extreme cruelty to buffaloes from this year before the Gauhati High Court.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 15:24 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 15:24 IST
India NewsAssamGauhati High CourtBuffaloPETA India

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