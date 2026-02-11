<p>Guwahati: Faced with political backlash and police complaint from Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> over a AI video showing CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shooting at two Muslims, the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> in poll-bound <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a> on Wednesday removed one of the co-convenors of its social media team for the "unauthorised act." </p><p>Ron Bikash Gaurav was removed from the party for uploading the video on its social media handle recently without "knowledge and permission" of the senior leaders. </p><p>The video was uploaded on February 7 but was removed next day after it triggered a row. The video showed CM pointing a rifle at two Muslim men, one of them resembling Gaurav Gogoi, President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, in a skullcap. </p>.'Case registered on Congress complaint over controversial video': Assam CM Himanta.<p>CM Sarma, when asked by journalists, said he was not aware of any such video. </p><p>On Tuesday, Opposition Congress lodged an FIR at Dispur police station in Guwahati seeking action and immediate arrest of Sarma. The FIR said, "The content in the video targetted a particular community in highly provocative and communal tone, which will definitely lead to a social disharmony among the people." </p><p>It said the overlaid texts in the content included phrases such as "foreigner free Assam," "no mercy," "why did you not go to Pakistan?" and "there is no forgiveness to Bangladeshis." The FIR said the phrases amplified at the state's Bengal origin Muslims, often derogatorilly labelled as miyas or Bangladeshis. </p><p>The video led several lawyers and activists even move the Supreme Court seeking action against Sarma.</p>