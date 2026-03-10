'AI video': Netizens dispute Assam highway clip shared by Himanta Biswa Sarma; CM denies

<p>Guwahati: A 26-second video posted on Tuesday by Assam Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/assam/assam-assembly-elections-a-battle-between-gaurav-gogoi-and-himanta-sarma-3919909">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> showing a highway in Assam resembling an F1 track has drawn flak from netizens, with many alleging that it was created by Artificial Intelligence (AI).</p><p>Following the comments on his post on X, the Chief Minister retorted that it is Assam's infrastructure and not an image created by Artificial Intelligence.</p><p>The caption of the video had a red X (signifying wrong) beside "F1 Track", and a green tick (meaning correct) mark alongside "Roads of Assam''.</p>.<p>As the engagement with the post increased through the day, Sarma replied in another video, ''Artificial Intelligence (red X) Assam Infrastructure (green tick)".</p><p>This second video shows a cavalcade of cars on a road crowded by people holding BJP flags.</p><p>Many netizens posted pictures of potholed roads, claiming those were the true picture of Assam's roads. One user also posted a newspaper report with the headline, "Assam ranks third among Indian states having most damaged highways."</p><p>Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh also commented in the post that the "CM has made a complete fool of himself and is now double downing on his act of stupidity."</p>.<p>''Picks up a random clip. Says it's the same road as if people will believe it. You should go and check out the National Highway roads around Jorhat Lok Sabha Constituency for real development. The street lights and guard rails say it all. What we need is a proactive Leader. Not a 4k Reel AI CM,'' Singh said.</p><p>The CM's cabinet colleagues were quick to respond to the posts with Minister for Water Resources Pijush Hazarika commenting that people with ''negative IQ level of Rahul (Gandhi) and Gaurav Gogoi will obviously struggle to digest the pace at which Assam's infrastructure is transforming. That's why they have conveniently started calling such visuals "AI-generated."</p><p>He also posted a video of a crowded street through which the BJP's Jana Ashirwad Yatra, led by Sarma, recently passed, claiming it was the same road the chief minister had posted about earlier.</p><p>''But here's a simple question: will they now call this video AI too? For their information, this clip is from the same road, on the same day, during our Jana Ashirwad Yatra'', Hazarika said.</p><p>Minister for Culture Bimal Borah also posted a video captioned ''Silapathar to Jonai- National Highway at night. For Chamchas, even this is AI''.</p>