Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

All 'Miya-Muslims' are not 'unknown' people: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sarma maintained that opposition to Miyas is "not a communal thing and is not related to religion".
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 14:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 14:07 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa Sarma

Follow us on :

Follow Us