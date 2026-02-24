<p>Guwahati: Amid Assam CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a>'s allegations about Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and his family's Pakistan links, Lok Sabha Speaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/om-birla">Om Birla</a> on Thursday appointed the Lok Sabha member from Jorhat as the Chairman of India Philippines Parliamentary Friendship Group. </p><p>Birla on Tuesday constituted several Parliamentary Friendship Groups comprising members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The initiative aims to strengthen diplomatic relations and build closer ties with countries across the world. </p><p>But timing of appointment of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gaurav-gogoi">Gogoi</a>, Deputy leader of Congress Legislature Party in Lok Sabha, gave the Opposition party in Assam an ammunition to counter CM Sarma's allegations of "Pakistan links" ahead of Assembly elections, slated in April. </p>.'Not right person to be in CM's chair': Gaurav Gogoi hits back at Himanta Biswa Sarma for disclosing children's details amid 'Pak agent' allegations.<p>Reacting to the development, Debabrata Saikia, leader of Congress legislature party in Assam Assembly said Gogoi's appointment by Birla sent a clear message that there is trust in him at both the national and international levels and even the Centre is not giving importance to Sarma's allegations. </p><p>"This is a fitting reply and shows that the politics of misinformation had clearly been defeated. Chief Minister Sarma made desperate attempts to portray Gaurav Gogoi as an agent of Pakistan. Questioning the patriotism of an elected MP for political gain, attempting to mislead public opinion through baseless allegations, and indulging in propaganda-driven politics are extremely harmful for democracy." </p><p>Saikia demanded unconditional apology from Sarma and ruling BJP for the "baseless" allegations against Gogoi and his wife.</p>.'Worse than C grade cinema': Gaurav Gogoi on Assam CM Himanta's allegations about his Pakistani links.<p>On February 8, Sarma held a press conference in Guwahati in which he released a report of investigation done by a Special Investigation Team into the allegations. Sarma said Gogoi and his British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, had visited Pakistan and had "direct links" with Pakistan. He later said the SIT report was referred to the Centre seeking investigation by a central agency. </p><p>Hours after Birla's notification about Gogoi's appointment, BJP on Thursday stepped up attacks on the Congress MP saying he represented the "pro-Miya" ideologies. Kalyan Gogoi, a BJP spokesperson in Assam said Congress's electoral enthusiasm was prevalent only in 22 "Miya-dominated" constituencies while ruling BJP maintained a "commanding lead" in 104 indigenous-majority constituencies (out of 126). Bengali-speaking Muslims are derogatorily referred to as the Miyas in Assam.</p>