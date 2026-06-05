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Assam cabinet to undergo expansion, 12 MLAs to take oath today

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the legislators in the presence of the CM at a function at the Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 06:57 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 06:57 IST
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaOath taking ceremony

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