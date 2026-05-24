Himanta Biswa Sarma sets up anti-radicalisation cell, says Assam will ‘not allow’ anyone to mislead youth

<p>Guwahati: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> on Sunday said his government will set up a counter-radicalisation cell to “protect vulnerable youth from extremist influence”.</p>.<p>He asserted that Assam will “give it back firmly” to anyone trying to mislead the youth of the state.</p>.<p>“We will not allow any group or individual to mislead our youth and ruin their future by radicalising them. Assam will give it back firmly,” Sarma said in a post on X.</p>.<p>“A counter radicalisation cell will be established to protect vulnerable youth from extremist influence,” the chief minister said.</p>.Crack the whip on Himanta Sarma.<p>Sarma, however, did not elaborate on the proposed cell.</p>