Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Himanta Biswa Sarma sets up anti-radicalisation cell, says Assam will ‘not allow’ anyone to mislead youth

He asserted that Assam will “give it back firmly” to anyone trying to mislead the youth of the state.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 12:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2026, 12:07 IST
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaYouthmisleading people

Follow us on :

Follow Us