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Assam: 12 legislators take oath as ministers in Himanta Biswa Sarma cabinet; strength boosts to 17

BJP's Ashwini Ray Sarkar, Nandini Devi and Sushanta Borgohain are the new faces in the cabinet.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsBJPAssamIndia PoliticsHimanta Biswa Sarma

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