Assam: 12 legislators take oath as ministers in Himanta Biswa Sarma cabinet; strength boosts to 17

<p>As many as 12 legislators who took as ministers on Friday as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=assam">Assam </a>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/assam-cm-himanta-biswa-sarma-calls-on-pm-modi-briefs-nda-30-assam-governance-push-4022125">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> expanded his cabinet, taking the strength of the council of ministers to 17. Among those who were sworn in are BJP MLAs Ranoj Pegu, Ashok Singhal, Biswajit Daimary and AGP's Keshab Mahanta.</p><p>Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the MLAs at a function at the Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir in Guwahati.</p><p>BJP's Ashwini Ray Sarkar, Nandini Devi and Sushanta Borgohain are the new faces to assume the minister's post. AGP's Mahanta, who was in Sarma's previous cabinet, has been included in the council of ministers.</p>.Assam's longest-serving woman MLA, tea tribe leader among 4 ministers sworn into Himanta cabinet.<p>BJP MLAs Bimal Borah, Jayant Mallabaruah, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul and Pijush Hazarika, who took the oath, had also served as ministers in the previous Himanta Sarma government.</p><p>On May 12, AGP's Atul Bora, BPF's Charan Boro and BJP's Ajanta Neog and Rameshwar Teli were inducted into the Assam cabinet. </p><p>This comes after the NDA's massive win in the assembly elections where it won a record 102 seats in the 126-member assembly, including 82 from the BJP.</p><p>The BJP allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), bagged 10 seats each.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>