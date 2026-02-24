Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Assam: 28-year-old woman allegedly raped by seven men in front of her boyfriend

A senior police official said, 'The victim identified two people, who were subsequently arrested, while efforts are on to identify and nab the others.'
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 15:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 15:18 IST
India NewsAssamCrimerapegangrape

Follow us on :

Follow Us