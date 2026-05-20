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Assam aims 20% cut in fuel cost, 10% in revenue expense as part of austerity measures

The state government also listed out a few steps to enhance revenue generation and carry out energy audits for minimum wastage of power.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 09:58 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 09:58 IST
IndiaAssamHimanta Biswa Sarmafuel

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