Assam Assembly adjourned twice amid verbal duels between BJP and opposition

Guwahati: The Assam Assembly was adjourned twice on Tuesday morning by Speaker Biswajit Daimary as opposition and treasury bench members engaged in verbal duels and refused to be pacified even when the chair intervened several times.

The first adjournment was for 10 minutes during the Question Hour when MLAs of the ruling, as well as opposition parties, were locked in debates, ignoring appeals by the Speaker to maintain decorum.