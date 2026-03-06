<p>Guwahati: Congress and three other Opposition parties in Assam on Friday announced that they would campaign together against BJP for the Assembly elections even as the talks for seat sharing remained inconclusive. </p><p>Jointly addressing the media, leaders of Congress, Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPM and All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) announced that talks were underway to include a few more opposition parties including Raijor Dal, a party led by Sivasagar MLA, Akhil Gogoi. </p><p>"We will jointly go to the people and highlight the massive corruption being done by the BJP-led government, price rise, increase in taxes and how all these have made life miserable for the people. We will fight together and remove the Himanta Biswa Sarma government from the state," AJP president, Lurinjyoti Gogoi said. </p><p>President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Gaurav Gogoi said despite differences, the four parties joined hands to dislodge BJP in the interest of politics of ideology. "We will fight against divisive politics and hatred being spread by BJP and will restore the inclusive greater Assam." </p>.Assam assembly elections 2026: BJP excludes ally UPPL from seat sharing pact; seats finalised with AGP, BPF.<p><strong>Uncertainty over seat sharing: </strong></p><p>The show of unity came at a time uncertainty prevails over seat sharing with Raijor Dal and other left parties. </p><p>In November last year, Congress and five other opposition parties decided to form an Opposition alliance but parlyes over seat sharing has raised doubt over the "united Opposition alliance." </p><p>Congress recently announced its first list of 42 candidates while Raijor Dal also released names of 11 candidates including in Margherita, where Congress named Prateek Bordoloi, son of Lok Sabha Member and senior Congeess leader, Pradyut Bordoloi, as a candidate. </p><p>Congress said talks over seat sharing with AJP, CPI(M) and APHLC was successful. But names of the common candidates has not yet been made public. </p><p>BJP, which is eying its third straight term, on the other hand, has finalised seat sharing with Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front. The party, however, has decided not to share seats with UPPL, its ally since 2021.</p>